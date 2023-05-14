Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 13, 2023 – Danish aid worker, Anja Ringgren Loven, has shared new photos of a young girl, Mary, who was rescued by her team 9 years ago after being branded a witch, tortured and abandoned.

“Can we all agree that children are not witches ?! David Emmanuel Umem and I rescued Mary more than 9 years ago. She was accused of being a witch. We found her half naked in a bush where she was hiding because the local villagers wanted to kill her,”

“When we found her she had cuts and bruises from an iron all over her body. She had been tortured and abused. “Now more than 9 years after we rescued Mary she just wrote the JAMB (Nigeria’s official entrance examination board for students seeking admission to university) and hopefully her score will take her to study law after the summer.”