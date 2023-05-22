Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 22, 2023 – A man has warmed the hearts of many as he developed an innovative way to pacify his daughter who insisted that he must cut her hair after he just gave her brother a haircut.

The baby girl loved the attention her father gave her brother while cutting his hair.

She then decided she wanted the same attention.

Watch the video to see how her father came up with a way to pacify her.