Thursday, May 25, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has disclosed more disturbing news regarding the Shakahola victims.

Addressing the media, Kindiki revealed that some rescued Shakahola victims have been resisting eating while in the hospital.

He announced that one of the victims succumbed on Wednesday while in hospital.

“Yesterday we lost one of the persons who had been rescued from Shakahola forest and taken to hospital for stabilization because they continued to resist eating.”

“We tried our best to feed the victim of this horrible crime but because they had already been weakened significantly, that combined with their resistance to eating, resulted in the death,” Kindiki stated.

The Interior CS also stated that the Shakahola death toll stands at two hundred and forty-one with five of them being skeletons that were recovered after the suspension of the exhumation exercise.

At the same time, Kindiki revealed that the government will upscale the search and rescue to the Tsavo National Park and Galana Kulalu irrigation scheme, saying that controversial Pastor Mackenzie’s followers have escaped to the two areas.

“We have information that some of Pastor Paul Mackenzie’s followers are fleeing towards Galana Kulalu and Tsavo National Park. We will upscale search and rescue efforts by combing every part of the Shakahola Forest to evacuate every person therein, dead or alive,” Kindiki added.

