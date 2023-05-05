Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, May 5, 2023 – Defence Cabinet Secretary, Adan Duale, has demolished a house belonging to Former Fafi Member of Parliament, Abdikarim Osman, as he attempts to grab the land.

The former legislator leased the house from Kenya Railways.

The court has extended the interim orders that compel Kenya Railways not to terminate the lease agreement but demolitions have already begun.

He accused Duale of using rogue DCI officers to interfere with the case and threaten him.

Check out his tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.