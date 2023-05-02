Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 2, 2023 – Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave Al-Nassr only months after joining the Saudi club from Manchester United.

The Portuguese superstar mutually agreed to terminate his contract with United following his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

The 38-year-old then agreed a £175million-a-year contract until 2025 with the Saudi Arabian giants.

However, it now seems Real Madrid are willing to offer Ronaldo a non-playing role as an ambassador, according to El Nacional.

The Spanish outlet said: ‘Florentino Perez has guaranteed that [Ronaldo] will not lack work at the Santiago Bernabeu.

‘But, obviously, he wouldn’t do it to be a player, because he considers that it is a cycle that should be considered closed.’

Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez is also said to be yearning for a return to the Spanish capital where the couple met.

Ronaldo is a club legend at Real Madrid, having scored 451 goals in 438 appearances during his time at the Bernabeu. He won four Champions League crowns, three Club World Cups and UEFA Super Cups apiece, two LaLiga titles, a pair of Copas del Rey, and two Spanish Super Cups with the LaLiga giants.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has 12 goals in as many league games for Al-Nassr so far this season.