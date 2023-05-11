Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 11, 2023 – Cristiano Ronaldo has been gifted a luxury watch worth £92,000 at the launch of a new collection.

The green design features 26 white diamonds and his classic celebration on the back.

The 38-year-old Portuguese superstar looked delighted after being gifted the custom watch from Jacob and Co.

Ronaldo was pictured at the opening of their boutique store in Saudi Arabia, where the legendary forward is plying his trade with Al-Nassr, as part of his role as an ambassador for the brand.

The watch Ronaldo received is called the Heart of CR7 Baguette’ and is worth $117,000 (£92,000). It is one of four watches in the collection – with the most expensive priced at $145,000 (£115,000).