Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday May 22, 2023 – A video of a couple and their guests drenched after a heavy downpour at their wedding ceremony has gone viral.

The couple had opted for an outdoor wedding but were taken aback when a heavy downpour started while the wedding was underway.

The video shows the couple and their guests soaked in water.

Watch the trending video below