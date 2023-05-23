Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 23, 2023 – Barely a week after she was transferred from the state department for Performance and Delivery Management in the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary to Correctional Services in the Interior Ministry, Principal Secretary Esther Ngero has resigned.

In a statement shared by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei on Tuesday, Ngero resigned due to personal reasons.

“His Excellency the President has received and accepted with regret the resignation of Esther Ngero, Principal Secretary for Correctional Services, who is leaving the office for personal reasons,” reads the statement.

Koskei noted that Ngero has been instrumental in establishing the institutional framework to support the implementation of Public Service Performance Management and Monitoring for Ministries, State Departments, and State Agencies (MDAs).

The statement further revealed that Ngero joined the ranks of Principal Secretaries in December 2022 after an almost two-decade career in the petroleum sector.

She has held the position for just five months.

