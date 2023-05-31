Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 31, 2023 – The Controller of Budget (CoB) Margaret Nyakang’o has admitted that there is too much wastage in President William Ruto’s administration.

Speaking yesterday, Nyakang’o revealed three tricks politicians and other government officials use to steal from the taxpayer.

According to her, there was a deliberate and concerted effort by politicians to embezzle public coffers.

She noted that one of the most commonly used tricks to steal public funds was through benchmarking trips organized by politicians.

“We have seen a lot of foreign travel which is wasteful. Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) go in large groups to foreign countries with no accountability.”

“When they come back, they do not release any reports on what they learnt from where they went,” she stated.

Nyakang’o further faulted parliamentarians and other politicians for missing the car fund reimbursement scheme.

“We have seen distortion of car reimbursement forms. You find someone bringing a 13-year-old car and claim they paid Ksh4 million.”

“Looking at the way requisitions are made you can see a deliberate effort to defraud public funds,” she exposed how the legislators were using loopholes to scheme the system.

Finally, the CoB faulted county and national government officials for launching ghost projects.

“I have seen ghost projects and ghost payees as I carry out my mandate as the Controller of Budget,” she stated.

On what her office had done to seal the aforementioned loopholes, she stated that they have drawn up templates that follow the law to guide those who are requisitioning the funds.

The revelation came a month after David Ndii, the President’s Economic Advisory Council chairperson, complained of the wasteful nature of the government.

“The government is very wasteful. There is not a single day that I am not irritated by not just how wasteful it is, but also how deliberate and unbothered people [in the government] are in wasting the funds,” Ndii remarked last month.

The Kenyan DAILY POST