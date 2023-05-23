Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 23, 2023 – Kenyans have been left with more questions than answers regarding Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s real interest in the Shakahola massacre.

This is after he managed to stop the ongoing probe into the Shakahola massacre to the chagrin of the families of the victims who are anxiously waiting for answers.

Raila, through his lawyer Paul Mwangi, convinced the High Court to stop President William Ruto from getting to the bottom of the Shakahola massacre where rogue Pastor Paul Mackenzie forced hundreds of his followers to fast to death and allegedly harvested some organs before burying them in the forest.

The High Court stopped any further sittings by the commission appointed by Ruto to probe Shakahola deaths.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi stated that a ruling would be made on Monday, May 29, to determine if the commission should stop its duties ordering the members not to engage in any activity or make any decisions until then.

Raila’s lawyer Paul Mwangi further wanted Justice Jessie Lessit excluded from the proceedings.

He argued that Lessit was compromised as she had been selected to lead the commission whose formation and composition the coalition was opposed to.

“She cannot be paid by the executive director while at the same time, she sits in the Judiciary,” he stated.

However, in response, Attorney General Justin Muturi noted that in the course of the proceedings, none of the Commission members were confined.

The petition filed by Azimio argued that the formation of the Lessit-led commission was unconstitutional and the president had no power to command its formation.

According to Raila Odinga, only Parliament was mandated to establish a commission of inquiry to probe the Shakahola massacre.

Exhumation of bodies in the Shakahola forest was suspended to allow pathologists to conduct autopsies with the death toll hitting 235 by May 18.

The Kenyan DAILY POST