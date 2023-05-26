Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 26, 2023 – Kenya Power has been forced to explain why some consumers get more tokens for the same amount than others.

In a statement, Kenya Power explained that the number of tokens is calculated based on the consumer’s usage.

“Please note each meter number has its own unique tariff. These tariffs are determined by the customer’s power consumption,” Kenya Power stated.

The company was responding to a concerned user who questioned the discrepancy in the distribution of tokens.

“I have some queries about tokens. How is it that for Ksh100 I get only 3.11 units while the neighboring plots get 4+ units with others as much as 4.8 units? Why the inequality?” he posed.

To further clear the confusion, Kenya Power asked the consumer to share the two-meter numbers for further investigations.

Furthermore, KPLC noted that the rates apply to energy consumption charges and do not include taxes or other levies.

“Tariff is dependent on consumption average as follows 0-30 units charged at Ksh12.22, above 30-100, at Ksh16.30 and over 100 at Ksh20.97,” Kenya Power explained.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) sets the tariff depending on the usage. It divides consumers into a lifeline and domestic.

Lifeline consumers are those who use 100 units or less monthly and get the cheapest tariff. Government ministries, department agencies, and county governments pay the cheapest tariff.

On the other hand, domestic consumers are those who use between 100 and 15,000 units monthly.

On Tuesday, May 16, President William Ruto announced plans to make Kenya Power profitable as well as reduce the cost of electricity.

During the cabinet meeting, the members approved the restructuring of Kenya Power’s balance sheet, to restore profitability.

