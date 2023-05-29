Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 29, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged former President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop hiding behind the Mungiki sect to terrorize the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Speaking on Monday in Thika, Gachagua said the government claimed that Uhuru is behind the resurgence of the Mungiki gang in the Mt Kenya region and vowed to deal ruthlessly with sect members.

Gachagua also urged Uhuru to face him and President William Ruto like real men instead of using jobless men and women to accomplish his selfish agenda.

“Who has a problem with President William Ruto or myself” to face me instead of using criminals to make the country ungovernable,” Gachagua said.

The second in command further asked the youths not to be misled by leaders with nothing to offer them.

“I want to talk to you young people. I besiege you; don’t be misled to start criminal activities because the government will not allow that. Criminal gangs cannot be entertained in any part of the country,” he said.

