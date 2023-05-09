Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 9, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s newfound friend Pastor Ezekiel Odero may be rearrested again.

This is after police discovered new evidence to suggest that he may have been in the business of selling the body organs of his victims in collaboration with Pastor Paul Mackenzie.

According to a police officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters, Financial Investigation Unit in Nairobi, some of the victims exhumed from Shakahola forest had missing body organs.

In a supporting affidavit by Chief Inspector Martin Munene, the officer noted that the preliminary reports indicated that the trade of human body organs was a well-coordinated plot involving Pastor Ezekiel, Pastor Mackenzie, and several other players.

He suspected that more bodies were still buried in the expansive land covering more than 1,000 acres.

The officer also accused Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Centre and Church of receiving huge cash transactions believed to be proceeds of illicit cash from victims who were radicalized to sell their properties.

He suspected the 15 bank accounts associated with the pastor – noting that they were linked to Ezekiel’s multiple investments.

The news came as DCI officers were granted access to Pastor Ezekiel’s 15 bank accounts. Chief Inspector Munene urged the court to probe the accounts belonging to Pastor Ezekiel over what he termed as illegal transactions.

