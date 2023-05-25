Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 25 May 2023 – 23-year-old college student Felista Nyamathira Njoroge has been dealt a major blow after the High Court allowed the government to confiscate a Sh 102 million love gift reportedly sent to her by her Belgian boyfriend.

The court allowed the government to keep the money held in two co-operative bank accounts belonging to Felista after it was established that the gift was the product of money laundering.

Justice Esther Maina said Felista’s boyfriend Marc De Mesel, who claims to be a YouTube crypto entrepreneur, had failed to explain the source of the money.

She noted that in the absence of an explanation, the state was benefiting from the money secretly wired into the country by the overseas crypto-personality.

She further said that the evidence adduced in court by both the state and the two lovers showed that there was obvious money laundering.

“I have analysed and gone through the evidence tendered by the boyfriend and it did not show the source of the funds that were transferred to the Kenyan girlfriend,” she ruled.

She added that in the absence of disclosure of the source of the funds, the likely conclusion is that the source of the money is money laundering.

As a result, she said, the court has no option but to order that the money in the two bank accounts be forfeited to the state.

Nyamathira came into the limelight in 2021 after the state froze her bank accounts.

She complained of mistreatment at the hands of the State Criminal Investigation Department for withholding the Sh102 million sent to her for her personal use.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.