Thursday, May 4, 2023 – Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, may be seriously rethinking his decision to represent a mass murderer in the person of Pastor Ezekiel.

This is after his dark past came to light after taking over Pastor Ezekiel’s case as his lawyer.

The prosecution moved to expose Ombeta yesterday when he represented Pastor Ezekiel in court, where they accused him of practising law in 2022 and 2023, without a practising certificate.

However, The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) moved to set the records straight on Ombeta’s legal status.

“We note that there are allegations of the advocate having practiced without a practicing certificate for the first part of the year and as far as last year.”

“The allegations are being investigated, and when sufficient evidence is collected, a formal complaint against the advocate will be lodged with the Advocates Disciplinary Tribunal,” read a letter from the CEO/Secretary Florence Muturi.

According to the Society, Ombeta’s status was on Tuesday, May 2 morning, changed from inactive to active for 2023.

LSK further detailed that the lawyer had filed for his practicing certificate for 2023. He reportedly tabled an application before the Council on January 26, which was approved.

He was also required to pay requisite fees, which he did on March 7, making him eligible to apply for the practicing certificate in 2023.

“The advocate paid for his practising certificate on May 1 2023 at 4.36 pm and was issued a receipt via the portal on the same date,” LSK explained.

Furthermore, LSK noted that the system automatically activates the member on the next rollover, May 2, 2023.

The Kenyan DAILY POST