Wednesday, 03 May 2023 – Upcoming socialite Sheila Wairimu alias Shay Diva is off the market after being married to a white man in a private wedding.

A video of her invite-only wedding has surfaced on social media and it is alleged that her newly-wed husband is from Turkey.

Shay Diva came to the limelight after she was accused of stealing a Landcruiser V8 belonging to her 61-year-old Indian lover.

She accessed his NTSA account after he died and transferred ownership of the luxurious vehicle to herself without following the due processes of succession.

She was found guilty of the offence last year and sentenced to four years in prison with the alternative of a Ksh200,000 fine.

She opted to pay the fine.

Below is a video of her wedding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.