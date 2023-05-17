Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, 17 May 2023 – Citizen TV’s investigative reporter and TV anchor Hassan Mugambi is planning to tie the knot with his fiancé Shishi next month in Kibra.

According to a friend close to the couple, they will walk down the aisle in a Muslim Ceremony, famously known as Nikah, on June 9 and 10.

It will be a two-day wedding and only close friends and family members are invited.

Shishi and Mugambi have been dating for over a year.

“The couple have been dating for over a year and are very excited about the two-day wedding. Plans are already underway,” a friend revealed.

Both Mugambi and Shishi have children from their previous relationships.

The couple went public with their relationship a few weeks ago when Shisi shared a video showing off her engagement ring.

Since then, the couple have been sharing their relationship goals on social media.

After Mugambi introduced Shishi to the public, it emerged that she was well-known in the streets of Nairobi, especially in high-end clubs, where she camped with other groupies to hunt for rich men.

However, the seasoned journalist has chosen to ignore the red flags.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.