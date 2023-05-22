Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Monday, May 22, 2023 – A social media user has shared a video of a young man who was filmed in a dingy club drunk like a skunk.
He ordered a bottle of Chrome Vodka and after overindulging, he was literally reduced to a zombie.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>