Wednesday May 10, 2023 – Supermodel Chrissy Teigen has shut down claim of she and her husband John Legend, welcoming their third child, Esti, via surrogate.

Speculation of Teigen using a surrogate for her third child came after a recent post she shared on Instagram.

A fan had asked if she welcomed the 3-month-old via surrogate, to which another follower replied that Teigen used a bump prosthetic “called a moonbump.”

Shortly after the exchange, the 37-year-old “Cravings” author, shared an image from her C-section to her Instagram Stories, along with the words, “Extremely realistic ‘moon bump.’”

Teigen who also shares daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 4, with Legend, has been open about her cesarean section in the past, telling People in March that she was initially “so excited” to be undergoing the surgical procedure.