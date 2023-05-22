Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday May 22, 2023 – Superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, has said that his wife, Chioma, was the best decision he ever made.

The couple got married months ago after the death of their son, Ifeanyi.

Davido, who stated this in a recent interview with Beat 105.3 FM, Atlanta, also hailed Chioma’s culinary skills.

“Me and my wife (Chioma) grew up together and went to school together. We met in school. We are just so used to each other. She is like a part of me,” he said when the host asked him the key to happiness.

“You definitely have to get somebody that understands you. Me and my wife, we are just perfect; there is nothing that she does that is crazy. It’s just a good match,”

He also said he has known Chioma for almost 20 years

“First year in college, I met her. She is the best decision I have ever made. I have known her for like almost 20 years. And she can cook.” he added.