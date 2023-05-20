Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 20, 2023 – The High Court in Nairobi has frozen bank accounts belonging to the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Atieno Amadi as well as those of her son, Brian Ochieng Amadi.

This is after they were accused of conning Dubai trader a whooping Sh102 million through a fake gold scam.

In his ruling, Justice David Majanja ordered Amadi and her son, and two others not to withdraw any amount from the frozen accounts until the case is heard and determined.

Bruton Gold Trading LLC had moved to court and accused Amadi, her son, and others of receiving $742,206 (KSh102,078,788) under the pretext of supplying 1500kg of gold.

According to the court documents, the accused never supplied the gold despite receiving the cash deposited into an account opened by the Chief Registrar of Judiciary.

“She is among those who orchestrated a fraudulent scheme to obtain money by false pretence through her law firm Amadi and Associates Advocates. They received the funds and hurriedly withdrew them in cash without adequate supporting documentation,” swore Bradshaw.

The Dubai-based firm disclosed that it initially transferred KSh 81,553, 655 into Amadi and Associate Advocates’ bank accounts.

“A total of US$592 970 (KSh 81,553,655) was sent to the 1st defendant’s firms via bank transfer by Aera DWC LLC, the plaintiff’s sister company, for and on behalf of the plaintiff into the 1st defendant’s law firm account, number 011215011005599 held by Amadi and Associate Advocates at the 7th defendants’ bank,” he added.

Amadi is not the first high-ranking personality to be entangled in a fake gold scandal.

Former Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti confirmed that then Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula was involved in the gold deal that saw rulers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) lose over KSh 250 million and even produced a recording to back up his claims.

