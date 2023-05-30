Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 30, 2023 – Chelsea striker, Romelu Lukaku, who is on loan at Inter Milan has sparked dating rumours with American rapper, Megan Thee Stallion.

The pair were spotted at his teammate Lautaro Martinez’s wedding which took place at a five-star hotel in Como, Italy, over the weekend.

The Belgian footballer recently broke up with his girlfriend of five years, Sarah Mens.

Megan Thee Stallion is also believed to have broken up with her fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine, according to All HipHop reports.

It is not understood if the 28-year-old Hot Girl Summer hitmaker attended with Lukaku hand in hand or if they just met there as they are both signed under Jay Z’s Roc Nation label.

See photos and video below