Thursday May 18, 2023 – Chelsea legend, John Terry has gifted his twins matching Mercedes for their 17th birthday.

The former footballer, 42, took to Instagram on Thursday to mark his twins Summer and Georgie’s 17th birthday with a sweet post.

He shared a snap of their matching decorations and birthday cakes, before showing off their two very lavish first cars, which cost around £41,000 brand new.

In the post, John, who shares his two children with his wife Toni, posted two snaps of the very lavish Mercedes he gifted his children for their 17th birthday.

The cars appeared to be the plush Mercedes A Class AMG Line Premium Plus, which cost around £41,000 brand new, while the matte finish costs around £1,800 extra.