Monday May 29, 2023 – Mauricio Pochettino has been confirmed as Chelsea’s new permanent head coach.

Chelsea announced Pochettino’s appointment with the Argentinian signing an initial two-year deal that also includes a club option of an additional one year.

Pochettino will bring with him his trusted backroom team members, Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, goalkeeper coach Toni Jimenez plus son and fitness coach Sebastiano Pochettino.

The club announced his arrival in a Twitter post.

In a statement, the club said: ‘Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward.

‘He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate.’

Club co-owners Boehly, Behdad Eghbali, Jose E. Feliciano, Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wyss added in a joint statement: ‘The sporting team conducted a diligent and thoughtful process that the Board is proud of.

‘We are delighted that Mauricio will be joining Chelsea. Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board.’

The Argentine – who has been out of work since being sacked by PSG last summer – emerged as the frontrunner for the job after Julian Nagelsmann dropped out of the running and has impressed owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali. He will become their fourth manager since they took control of the club.