Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday May 24, 2023 – Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen recently cemented his name in the history books after he helped his club secure their first Italian football league title in 33 years.

For the 24-year-old, this is one of his best seasons ever.

He is currently leading the Serie A Golden Boot race having scored 22 goals in 27 appearances for the club so far this campaign.

However, many football fans don’t know much about Victor Osimhen’s private life because he doesn’t like to bring his family to the social media space.

The superstar footballer is currently dating a stunning German lady named Stephanie Ladewig and they share a one-year-old daughter, Hailey True.

The couple were first publicly spotted together in June 2020 ahead of his move to Napoli from Lille.

Stephanie, who was brought up in Germany, is of Cameroonian descent.

Her late mother, Sarah, is believed to be Cameroonian while her father is German.

Check out more stunning photos of Stephanie below.