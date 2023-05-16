Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 16, 2023 – A married man who decided to go have fun with his side chick was reported to have died while in the act.

According to information that was published on Twitter by a Nigerian lawyer, the lady works at the national youth service organization.

According to the lawyer with the name @bolanlecole on Twitter, the deceased left home at around 5:30 a.m. to visit the beautiful woman for a quickie but sadly, he passed away while ‘on duty’.

He said the wife of the deceased could not believe that her husband had died until she saw his dead body.

He tweeted; “A man left his wife on their matrimony bed around 5:30 am in the morning to a youth Corper’s house he was having affairs with only to die in active service while performing an extra marital’s duty,”

It was a family friend that called the wife and passed the information to her. The wife didn’t believe it until she saw the lifeless body. What a sad day.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.