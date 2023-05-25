Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday May 25, 2023 – CCTV footage showing the moment a delivery man stole the side mirrors of an SUV parked along the road on Wednesday, May 24, has been shared online.

The suspected thief summoned the courage to steal the first mirror and then drove away.

Seeing that he wasn’t caught, he drove back and then stole the second side mirror.

Watch the CCTV footage below