Monday May 22, 2023 – Carmelo Anthony, the ninth-highest scorer in the history of the NBA, has retired from basketball after 19 seasons.

The 38-year-old made his announcement on social media on Monday morning, May 22.

Anthony was a 10-time All-Star who scored 28,289 points with six different teams. He did not play this season and last played with the Lakers in 2021-22.

Anthony played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers before joining the Lakers.

‘I remember the days when I had nothing,’ Anthony said in the video. ‘Just a ball on a court and a dream of something more. Basketball was my outlet. My purpose was strong.

‘My communities, the cities I represented with pride, and the fans that supported me along the way. I am forever grateful for those people and places because they made me Carmelo Anthony.

‘But now the time has come for me to say goodbye to the court where I made my name, to the game that gave me purpose and pride. But this bittersweet goodbye to the NBA, I am excited about what the future holds for me.

‘When people ask me what I believe my legacy is, it’s not my feats on the court that come to mind. Nor the awards or praise. Because my story has always been more than basketball.

‘My legacy, my son, that’s in you. I will forever continue through you. Because the time has come for you to carry this torch. So Kiyan, chase you dreams. Let nothing hold you back. Let nothing intervene.

‘My legacy, now and forever, lives on through you. And I will always be proud of all that you do. Peace.’

Anthony was selected out of Syracuse with the third overall pick by the Nuggets in the 2003 NBA Draft – in the same draft class as LeBron James.

He was part of the star-studded class that included James at No. 1, Hall of Famer Chris Bosh at No. 4, and soon-to-be Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade – he gets officially enshrined this summer – at No. 5.

Anthony will join them at the Hall of Fame before long. He averaged 22.5 points in his 19 seasons, spending the bulk of those years with Denver and the New York Knicks.

He brings the curtain down on a decorated career as a 10-time All-Star, with six All-NBA accolades across stints with the Knicks, Thunder, Rockets Trail Blazers, and Lakers.

Only James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain, and Shaquille O’Neal scored more than Anthony.

Anthony was considered one of the best one-and-done players in college basketball, winning the 2002-03 National Championship with Syracuse.

He was named the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player as a true freshman, while averaging 22.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game that year.