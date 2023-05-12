Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday May 12, 2023 – A college graduate died hours after receiving his diploma, when a car he rebuilt and was working on fell on him.

Ian Brunner, a 22 year old Mechanical engineering graduate, was doing additional work under his two-door 1994 Miata on Sunday evening, May 8 when a tool propping up the car fell.

As at the the time of the accident, Brunner, who graduated from the University of Dayton in Ohio, was in the parking lot of a student housing building.

An unidentified 911 caller reported the incident on the 300 block of Irving Avenue, around 7pm.

‘I’m outside of Campus South Apartments at University of Dayton,’ said the unidentified caller, according to WHIO.

‘A car fell on a kid and he’s – this jack fell out from underneath him and he’s trapped underneath and not responding.’

Brunner, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘We ask that the community keep this young man’s family, friends and loved ones in their prayers,’ stated the university.

The university addressed Brunner’s death in an email at 1am on Monday.’

Asked about why the university did not speak on the incident earlier, campus officials told the TV station that their focus was ‘on the family who is finding out about the loss of their loved one and respecting their grief and their ability to inform immediate family members’.

‘This is a process and timeframe we can’t control,’ stated the school. ‘The University does have internal support structures that are immediately put into place for those in our community directly impacted by the loss.’

Brunner had fixed up his vintage black Miata in April according to reports.

‘Miata is pain. Miata is love,’ he wrote on Instagram at the time. ‘I just finished a full rebuild of the engine and it’s running great now! Thanks to everyone who helped.’