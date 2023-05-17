Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – Barely hours after Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua allegedly secured millions of jobs for Kenyans in Canada, the Canadian Government has come out to set the record straight.

In a statement, the Canadian government dismissed an announcement by CS Alfred Mutua that Kenyans can now travel to the country for job opportunities.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the information by Mutua was false and the programs that had been referenced do not exist.

The IRCC said for accurate information on how to move to Canada, Kenyans should visit the country’s immigration website.

“Disinformation is circulating which suggests that special programs are welcoming Kenyan immigrants. This is false, and the immigration programs referenced do not exist. For accurate information on how to immigrate, visit http://Canada.ca/immigration,” IRCC said on Tuesday.

Mutua, who is on an official visit to Canada, had called on Kenyans to apply for jobs in Canada, saying they have already agreed with the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada Sean Fraser.

According to the Foreign CS, they agreed on the various migration opportunity pathways for Kenyans to go work in Canada.

Mutua said Canada has more employment opportunities than available people to work, thus the agreement to allow Kenyan workers help fill the gap.

However, unlike other Canadian ministers Mutua met during the visit, there were no pictures of the two meeting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST