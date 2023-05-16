Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 – Cab drivers are reportedly turning their cars into brothels.

According to a cab driver, most of his clients are married women and office boys.

The cab driver revealed that he charges Ksh 2,000 for randy couples who want to have sex in his car.

He claims it is a lucrative business since he has frequent customers.

At times, he can get 9 clients in a day.

Check out the post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.