Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – Former Uasin Gishu gubernatorial candidate Zedekiah Buzeki Bundotich has urged former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga to support President William Ruto in reviving the economy.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Buzeki who was supporting Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in last year’s election said it is clear that Kenya’s economy is collapsing and Uhuru and Raila must support Ruto to avoid an economic meltdown.

Buzeki further said the country’s economy will worsen if the government and opposition will not work together to stabilize the economy.

He also said investors have already lost 23 percent of their wealth due to the ongoing weakening of the shilling against the dollar.

“Kenya’s ECONOMY is rapidly DECLINING, and the UDA government requires SUPPORT from EVERYONE, particularly RAILA and UHURU, to avoid an economic APOCALYPSE. The economic SITUATION is beyond local REMEDIES, and we need to seek INTERNATIONAL ASSISTANCE. A government of national unity is required to RESCUE the country, as neither the GOK nor the OPPOSITION has a solution. We cannot afford domestic political POSTURING and MACHINATIONS while the country is COLLAPSING. Investors have LOST 25% of their WEALTH due to a DISINTEGRATING shilling. Mapema ndo BEST!,” Buzeki wrote on his Twitter page

