Wednesday May 17, 2023 – YouTuber and singer, Jojo Siwa’s house has been burgled.

TMZ reported that security operatives responded to a call around 2:40 AM on Monday, May 15, from an alarm company about the break-in at JoJo’s San Fernando Valley home. By the time they arrived, the burglars had already taken off.

Cops found an open door at the property, which is believed to be what they used to get into JoJo’s house.

The total value amount of what was taken is still unclear and sources said no one was home at the time of the incident. Investigators are still waiting to hear from JoJo on what’s missing.

The YouTuber shared the sad incident with her fans on Tuesday, May 16, claiming the alleged suspects were armed when they got in. The police however, did not confirm if the suspects had weapons.

Luckily, she adds no one was hurt, including her dogs.