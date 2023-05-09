Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 9, 2023 – Buckingham Palace has released official portraits from King Charles’ Coronation.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were pictured posing with working members of the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace to mark last weekend’s historic occasion.

The King is pictured in full regalia, wearing the Imperial State Crown along with his regal purple tunic and Robe of Estate. He stood alongside Camilla, who was wearing Queen Mary’s Crown, with the train of her lengthy embroidered Robe of Estate spread in front of her.

To their immediate left are the Prince and Princess of Wales, who wore her Alexandra McQueen dress and leaf embroidery headpiece by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen. On the other side of Charles was his sister the Princess Royal in military dress.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are also pictured on either side of Princess Alexandra, the late Queen Elizabeth’s cousin. The Duke of Kent and the Gloucesters are also included in the image by Hugo Burnand.

A royal expert told MailOnline that Anne, the Princess Royal, being positioned next to her brother King Charles is ‘most significant’ and ‘shows much he appreciates her and will be relying on her’.

Richard Fitzwilliams said Princess Anne’s proximity to the King ‘is no accident’, adding that the fact she is ‘experienced and hard-working’ will have been noticed by Charles.

He said: ‘Princess Anne’s proximity to the sovereign, that’s no accident. She’s experienced and hard-working.

‘Anne’s been at it a long long time, she knows the ropes. The King knows how popular she is, so it’s no accident his sister is next door to him.

‘It shows much how much he appreciates her and how much he will be relying on her, she is extremely popular and has a high profile. People know who she is and respect her, that’s very important.’

Mr. Fitzwilliams said the portrait of the working royals signified ‘the people who the King can depend on’, adding: ‘The absentees, everyone knows the reasons for that’.

Of the King’s solo portrait, he said: ‘This one is a strong forceful portrait of a monarch who knows his own mind and is very experienced’. Queen Camilla looked ‘more relaxed and comfortable’ wearing the crown in her solo portrait than she did in Westminster Abbey, he added.