Tuesday May 16, 2023 – American singer Britney Spears seems to be enmeshed in a marital crisis with her husband, Sam Asghari.

Sources told TMZ that Britney got physical with Sam and screaming matches have been frequent.

Things have reportedly gotten so volatile that security had to step in.

Sam doesn’t stay at their home much anymore and it’s especially alarming because of how she has come to rely on him.

It is unclear if the couple are seeking ways to settle their issues amicably.