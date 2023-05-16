Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday May 16, 2023 – Grammy award winning singer, Britney Spears hasn’t seen her teenage sons in “well over a year” and they’ve stopped answering her text messages, a new documentary about Spears has revealed.

It comes after her public spat with her kids last year about her erratic behavior on social media.

According to the documentary, the last time the “Toxic” singer saw sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16 was at “the very beginning of 2022” — before her wedding to Sam Asghari.

Spears’ relationship with her sons had been on the rocks for a while before finally coming to a head in August 2022 after Jayden publicly criticized her parenting skills.

“I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love; I don’t think she showed enough to Preston, and I feel really bad for that,” Jayden told the Daily Mail at the time.

According to the boy’s father, Kevin Federline, Spears’ decision to always flaunt her nude body online didn’t help matters.

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them,” he told the Daily Mail. “It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Now, TMZ producer Katie Hayes says in new documentary “TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom.” that their relationship is soured.

“By the end of the summer [2022], tensions got so bad that the boys weren’t even responding to her texts. And she was furious,”

Although the new TMZ documentary was intended to shine a light on Spears’ life post-conservatorship, her husband called the entire production “disgusting.”

“I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs,” Asghari began in a video posted to his Instagram Story Sunday night.

“All of a sudden — after 15 years when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down — now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?” he asked, rhetorically.

Recall that after her kids criticized her on social media , Spears said she was saddened to hear the way her son spoke about her to the press.

“it deeply saddens me to know [Jayden’s] outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!” Spears wrote in a lengthy Instagram post in September 2022.

After the singer posted numerous social media messages targeting her sons, Federline — who reportedly gets $20,000 a month in child support from his ex posted videos of Spears allegedly yelling at her sons, which were taken without her knowledge.