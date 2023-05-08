Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 8, 2023 – Bridgerton star, Adjoa Andoh has insisted she didn’t intend to cause offence after her comments about the Royal Family during King Charles’ Coronation, which sparked backlash online.

The actress, who plays Lady Danbury in Bridgerton, says she “didn’t mean to upset anyone” when observing how the Buckingham Palace balcony was “terribly white” during an appearance on live television.

Adjoa, 60, was speaking during ITV’s coverage of the King’s Coronation, which saw peaceful protestors and safety volunteers arrested, when she made the comments that sparked a huge backlash online.

Discussing the newly crowned king with Mylenne Klass, Adjoa shared her thoughts on the moment Charles and Camilla were joined by members of their family to wave at their subjects from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

“We have gone from the rich diversity of the Abbey to a terribly white balcony,” Adjoa mused when speaking to Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham.

“I am very struck by that,” the former Casualty actress continued. “I am also looking at those younger generations and thinking: ‘What are the nuances that they will inhabit when they grow?’

Adjoa’s observations sparked some backlash, with fans of the Royal Family and many right-wing commentators blasting the mum-of-three.

The Bridgerton star has since responded to the backlash and explained how she didn’t intend cause such an outrage.

“‘I think I upset a few people yesterday,” Adjoa told Paddy O’Connell on BBC Radio 4 this morning.

“I was talking about the day and how marvellous it was and then looking at the balcony at the end and suddenly going: ‘Oh it’s so white!’ because the day had been so mixed and I didn’t mean to upset anybody.”