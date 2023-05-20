Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, 20 May 2023 – Detectives have arrested the main suspect behind the gruesome murder of a couple in Nyamira County, which was reported on March 21, 2023.

The 40-year-old suspect Denis Ondara, who was armed with a Ceska pistol loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition, was arrested following a 4-day chase that ended at the Isebania border in Migori County.

The sleuths from the Homicide department that is also leading in the Shakahola exhumation exercise, pounced on the armed and dangerous suspect this afternoon, shortly before he crossed the border to evade justice.

On the morning following the murder, the country woke up to the shocking news of a couple that had been brutally murdered in Nyamakoroto village in Keroka, Masaba North Sub-County in Nyamira County.

Edward Morema Nyangechi, 62, and Grace Mong’ina Morema, 58, both based in the U.S. were found murdered in the house after they failed to turn up for breakfast by 10 am on the fateful morning. The couple lived in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the United States.

According to the initial report filed at Gesima Police Station, the house help Silvia Barongo, 19, was the first to become suspicious before she called the farmhand 30-year-old Jeremiah Bosire and together they raised alarm attracting the attention of other villagers.

It is while the villagers were searching that the lifeless body of the woman was discovered sprawled on a bed in a pool of blood in one of the bedrooms, while the man’s body was found in the garage. The bodies bore deep cuts on their heads while their legs and hands were tied together using electric cables.

An autopsy report released later by the government pathologist indicated that the two died as a result of strangulations and blunt object injuries on their heads and upper limbs.

Investigation into the incident was immediately launched as the Director of Criminal Investigations Mr Mohamed Amin, ordered a comprehensive probe into the murder most horrid, prompting the deployment of the extremely efficient homicide sleuths.

Four days ago, the team of detectives received information that the main suspect had been spotted in Ruai, where he had gone into hiding after the incident. The officers moved with speed and as they were closing in on him, he slipped their dragnet by the skin of his teeth.

But unbeknownst to the suspect whose minute of arrest was nigh, the determined sleuths had trialed him and were breathing down his neck waiting for the most opportune moment to pounce.

Today at 3 pm, the sleuths posing as hawkers selling the much revered mukombero roots along the border struck in one swift move and whisked the armed suspect away without firing a single shot, leaving a cloud of dust whirl in their wake.

Before the other traders selling merchandise at the border could decipher what had just transpired, the hatchback carrying the suspect was negotiating the first bend towards Migori, en route to the capital.

Upon searching the suspect, 14 more rounds of 9mm calibre were recovered, assorted spanners, nuts, screwdrivers, and pliers all used for breaking into parked vehicles.

The suspect is also believed to be behind several reported robbery with violence and murder incidents in Nairobi, Nyamira, Kisii, and Migori counties.

So far, 3 suspects have been arrested in connection with the twin murders.

The successful investigation into this case was also made possible through the research and analysis conducted by detectives based at the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau, and the Cyber Forensics team from the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, that placed the main suspect at the scene of the murder on the night of the attack.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.