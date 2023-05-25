Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 25, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi has urged Kenyans to brace for tough economic times in the next three years as the Kenya Kwanza Government continues to correct the anomalies of the previous regime.

Speaking in Mombasa on Wednesday, Mudavadi defended the Kenya Kwanza government against accusations it has made life even worse for its citizens, saying the new government found the economy already in a bad state and has been trying to resuscitate it.

“As a government, we are not sleeping on the job. We are burning the midnight oil to correct the drain and strain on people’s livelihoods,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi said President William Ruto’s administration is deploying all the measures within its power to address the challenges Kenya faces today to foster a resilient and inclusive economic recovery that protects livelihoods.

“I am famously quoted as cautioning Kenyans to guard themselves for hard times for now, and how resuscitation of the economy will take three years.

“I haven’t been misquoted. I am being pragmatic, realistic, and forthright in my assessment of our dilapidated economic situation. There is no room to lie to Kenyans,” Mudavadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.