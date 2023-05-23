Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 23, 2023 – American boxing legend, Mike Tyson has disclosed that actor Jamie Foxx had a stroke after it was previously claimed he suffered a mystery health scare last month.

The actor, 55, has been treated at a facility in Chicago, which specialises in treatment for adults with ‘severe complex conditions’ including stroke recovery.

During an appearance on the Valuetainment podcast, ex-boxer Mike said of Jamie: ‘He’s not feeling well. They said a stroke. I have no idea what happened to him.’

Jamie, who was born Eric Bishop, was filming the action-comedy Back In Action with Cameron Diaz in Atlanta, Georgia, in April when he was admitted to hospital.

According to reports, Jamie’s health scare has thrown filming into chaos, and Cameron, 51, has been filming with body doubles in his absence.

Jamie’s daughter Corinne was among the actor’s visitors at the physical rehab centre over the weekend.

Corrine was pictured arriving at the facility, which is touted as the top rehabilitation centre in the country, and treats ‘the most severe, complex conditions’. It specialises in the treatment of severe conditions like strokes, traumatic brain injuries, and spinal cord injuries.

On May 12, Corrine spoke out to share an update about his condition, insisting that her father had been ‘out of the hospital for weeks’.

Corinne confirmed in a statement via Instagram that her father is currently receiving ‘great care’ and ‘is already on his way to recovery.’

Jamie is understood to have arrived at the facility in late April and is ‘recovering well’ after first getting treatment at a hospital in Atlanta.

Shortly after Jamie’s ‘stroke’, sources claimed to Page Six that he suffers from high blood pressure and that he was ‘lucky to be alive’.