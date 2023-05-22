Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday May 22, 2023 – Chris Eubank is suing a Dubai hotel over the death of his son who suffered a cardiac arrest and then fell into shallow water but was not discovered until the next morning.

According to the British boxing legend, his family will ‘fight for justice’ as they sue the management company of the Caesars Palace resort in Dubai for wrongful death by negligence.

Sebastian Eubank drowned two years ago in shallow water covered by CCTV, aged just 29. Lawyers claim he may have survived if given swift attention.

Legal papers allege staff found his ID and belongings on the beach and then went home without searching for him.

Eubank, 56, told The Mirror: ‘This is our chance for truth and justice. We will fight until we have that for Sebastian’s memory.

‘All we’ve wanted since Sebastian died is to understand why it happened, and we are getting close.’

Papers filed on Friday allege: ‘The lifeguards were not paying attention and/or were fatigued and/or had been insufficiently trained to protect guests,’ The Mirror reported.

In a tribute to her husband, Salma Abdelati described how the boxer ‘died after having one of his favourite meals with one of his closest friends’ and said ‘there was evidence of a pre-existing heart condition we were all unaware of’.

Sebastian, the third-oldest of Eubank’s five children, was just a week short of his 30th birthday. He was a boxer like his father, fighting in light-heavyweight bouts, and also made his MMA debut in 2020.

The father-of-one was found dead on a beach in the UAE where he lived with wife Salma and son Raheem.

He went by the name of the Alka Lion and fought in two professional fights, winning both.

Speaking to The Mirror, Chris Eubank said: ‘The case is a chance for us to fight on Sebastian’s behalf for the truth to come out.

‘And if a court finds his death could have been avoided, it’s a chance for someone to take responsibility and for us to get justice.

‘The case is constantly on my mind. We can’t bring Sebastian back, but we can do this for him. I’m sure Caesars will do what is right.’

According to court papers, Sebastian arrived on July 7, 2021 and went to a private beach area at about 6.30pm.

Half an hour later he stood near the shore ‘in water less than waist deep’ for a few minutes ‘before slumping into the water and remaining there, motionless’.

An autopsy found Sebastian suffered a cardiac event linked to an unknown pre-existing condition, then drowned.

Sebastian is survived by brothers Nathaniel, Joseph, and Chris Jnr – also a boxer – sister Emily and his mother Karron Meadows.

The legal documents state the beach was monitored by CCTV and there were good conditions for staff to see the area.

It is alleged, it was not until around 6am the next morning ‘that a lifeguard noticed Sebastian’s body floating within the enclosed beach area’.

The documents conclude with: ‘Had appropriate and reasonable care been exercised, Sebastian would not have drowned and died at Caesars Dubai.

‘As a direct and proximate result of Caesars’ negligence, Salma has lost and is deprived of the love, companionship, society, affection, emotional support and care, intimate relations and ability to bear children, and solace of her husband.’