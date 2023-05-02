Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 2, 2023 – Boxer Deontay Wilder was arrested on Tuesday, May 2, during a routine traffic stop in Los Angeles.

Security operatives told TMZ that the boxer was pulled over in Hollywood at around 1:15 AM after LAPD officers claimed his Rolls-Royce’s windows were illegally tinted and his license plate was obstructed.

During the stop, cops said they smelled an odor of burnt marijuana coming from his ride. After weed and a 9mm was found in the vehicle, Wilder was taken into custody. It was gathered that he was cooperative and nice throughout the whole ordeal.

The 37-year-old was booked on a charge of possession of a concealed weapon. Jail records show he bonded out at 6:34 AM.

The fighter with 42 knockouts on his resume has been rumored to be the next opponent for Anthony Joshua, with the heavyweight superfight expected to go down at some point in 2023. It’s unclear if Tuesday’s arrest will have any impact on the fight’s negotiations.