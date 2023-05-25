Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 25, 2023 – A security guard has been brutally murdered after being deployed to provide security at a wedding party in Rwengiri II village, Kigarama sub-county of Kenya.

Police in Sheema District who are now investigating the incident, identified the deceased as Elly Kamanye, 55, a former crime preventer.

Martial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson said;

“It is alleged that at night, a misunderstanding broke out between the deceased and one Ivan Amanya over a woman. The suspect armed with a panga (machete) attempted to cut the woman which prompted the deceased to intervene, but he was instead stabbed in the stomach.”

Kamanye was rushed to Kabwohe Health Centre IV and later referred to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police spokesperson added;

“Police officers visited the scene of the crime and arrested Amanya to help with the investigation. Kamanye’s body has been handed over to the relatives for burial.”