Thursday, May 11, 2023 – Pastor Ezekiel’s normal church services have resumed after he was released on bail as detectives continue to investigate him over a raft of charges that include murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalization, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud, and money laundering.

His mega-church in Mavueni is still packed to the brim every day.

However, he is walking around with bodyguards as he preaches.

A video shared on Tiktok shows hawk-eyed bodyguards closely monitoring his every move and following him around the church.

This raises the question of whether the pastor is concerned about his safety or fears potential harm from others.

Watch the video.

