Monday May 15, 2023 – The body of a 15-year-old girl accused of luring a British boy to his death in Thailand has been found.

Dual-national, Woramet Ben Taota was beaten to death last Saturday after meeting up with prolific drug dealer Chaiwat Boongarin close to his home in the country’s Lampang’s northern province.

The 16-year-old British boy had been lured there by a 15-year-old girl Suraphltchaya Khamsa who had become associated with the 44-year-old convict as part of a twisted honey-trap.

The pair were last seen riding off together on Saturday night on Ben’s motorbike.

Ben’s remains were discovered the following day, Sunday, in woods about three miles from his home.

The killer, who is known as Wat, confessed to murdering Ben but initially claimed to know nothing of Suraphltchaya Khamsa’s where-abouts.

Police launched a desperate search for Suraphltchaya Khamsa, who her family believed was alive but being held against her will.

Her desperate grandfather, 60-year-old farmer Charoon Annaeua told MailOnline: ‘I am very worried about my grand-daughter.

‘It’s been almost a week now and we don’t know what has happened to her.

‘We have been searching for her. We have looked all through the village, the farmland, and in the foothills of the mountains.

‘I fear she is being held against her will. It is a terrible thing that Wat has done.’

But this morning officers revealed the grim news that they had found her body buried in woodland just off the main north-south highway near Lampang.

A police source told MailOnline: ‘The search team have found her body. The killer Wat led officers to her grave.

Ben’s parents, Steven and Ooy have told of their devastation at his death.

They told MailOnline: ‘We are heart-broken. Words cannot describe our pain.

‘Ben was lured to meet his killer in some kind of honey trap set by this young girl.’