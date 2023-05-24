Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 23, 2023 – A Twitter user has taken to the platform to outline why body count matters more in women than men.

According to Wanji001, women having more body counts does not reflect well on them and their families won’t be proud of them.

She also insinuated that this is why women lie about the number of men they’ve slept with.

She tweeted;

“Our bodycount matters. And yes. If a man slept with 30 women and a woman equally slept with 30 men, it doesn’t reflect well on you as a lady. Even your family wouldn’t be proud. That’s just how it is. I don’t make the rules. You know this is true because we always lie about the number of men we’ve slept with. Why? We know the actual number is shameful. Bodycount matters. Hence we lie about it.”