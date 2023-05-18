Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 18, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s troubles are far from over.

After being overthrown as Jubilee Party leader by President William Ruto’s allies, Uhuru has been blocked from accessing Bomas of Kenya, where he was hoping to hold the party’s National Delegates Conference (NDC) scheduled on Monday.

In a statement, the Bomas of Kenya management confirmed closing the venue for scheduled repairs, thus automatically locking Uhuru out of the venue.

According to an insider at the Bomas of Kenya, the closure was pre-planned and not meant to curtail Jubilee’s plans as perceived.

“The closure for repairs was pre-planned and was not for political reasons. There will be no events for eight weeks,” stated the insider.

According to reports, Bomas would be closed up to mid-July 2023.

Yesterday, the Jubilee Party wing allied to President (Rtd) Uhuru Kenyatta issued a statement insisting that the NDC will happen despite opposition from a faction aligned with President William Ruto.

“We want to assure the delegates of Jubilee that an NDC will be there on Monday. We have secured another venue, we have actually secured two more venues,” stated former MP Jeremiah Kioni.

The former Ndaragwa MP blamed government agents for blocking the NDC. Unscrupulous officials were further accused of collecting names and data for the NDC despite not representing the party.

On April 30, Uhuru called for a special NDC to formulate new policies and receive a status report from the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee wing were yet to respond to Bomas’ closure by the time of publishing this article. It was yet to be disclosed whether Uhuru would seek an alternative or suspend the NDC.

Jubilee is facing leadership wrangles with one faction arguing that Uhuru remains the party leader while another team claims that the Nominated MP, Sabina Chege, succeeded him.

The dispute began after Chege was appointed the party leader by the faction led by East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP, Kanini Kega, who claimed to act as the secretary general.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.