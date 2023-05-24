Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – President William Ruto and Jubilee rebels have suffered a severe blow in their bid to take over the Jubilee Party.

This is after the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT), sitting at the High Court, reinstated President Uhuru Kenyatta as the Jubilee Party Leader as well as Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe as the Jubilee Party Secretary General and Vice Chairman, respectively.

In its ruling, PPDT barred Nominated MP Sabina Chege, EALA MP Kanini Kega and Joshua Kutuny from taking over Jubilee leadership.

PPDT ruled in favour of embattled Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, who had asked the bench to issue temporary staying orders until the case is heard and determined.

In response, PPDT noted that the matter before it was urgent, as such, Chairman Desma Nungo ordered the applicant, Kioni, to serve respondents in the case with deep-running narrowed interests.

The Tribunal also ordered respondents and interested parties to file and serve their responses to the application within five days of the date of service.

Kioni had filed the Notice of Motion Application on May 19, and the matter was certified urgent for consideration ex-parte in this first instance only.

Kioni wasted no time serving the Respondents and Interested Parties, including Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu.

This is after the Office Of the Registrar of Political Parties confirmed that Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta had lost the battle over the Jubilee Party leadership.

In a letter addressed to Deputy Secretary General Joshua Kutuny, the Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, affirmed the leadership of Sabina Chege as party leader and Kanini Kega as Secretary General.

She also stated that embattled Vice Chairman David Murathe had been expelled and deregistered as members of the Jubilee Party.

