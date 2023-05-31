Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 31, 2023 – The handshake between President William Ruto and his predecessor-turned foe-Uhuru Kenyatta may be in the offing going by the recent developments.

This was revealed by Uhuru’s former Advisor and Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi, following the meeting between the former Head of State and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in Abuja, Nigeria yesterday.

According to Ngunyi, the meetings between Uhuru and Mudavadi are not a coincidence, considering the Prime Cabinet Secretary is Ruto’s right-hand man.

He noted that the meeting could be part of a wider plan behind the scene that could see Ruto reconcile with Uhuru after falling out bitterly in the run-up to the 2022 General Election.

Ngunyi said the two will soon reconcile owing to Uhuru’s peacemaking nature and the fact that the two need each other.

“Uhuru Kenyatta will make peace with William Ruto because he is a peacemaker. He met Mudavadi in Burundi. And met Mudavadi in Nigeria. This is not a coincidence. Ruto needs Uhuru. Uhuru needs Ruto,” he tweeted.

Ngunyi’s allegations may spell doom for Azimio Leader Raila Odinga as the handshake between Uhuru and Ruto will alienate him.

Uhuru has been a dependable friend of Raila since 2018 after falling out with Ruto and supported his 5th Presidential bid, which was unsuccessful.

Uhuru and Mudavadi met yesterday in Nigeria after attending the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

It is while in Nigeria that Uhuru delivered a keynote address on the need for peace and reconciliation even as he asked President Tinubu to embrace dialogue.

On May 7, the two met at the sidelines of the 11th high-level summit for peace and security for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the entire East Africa region as well.

The meeting was held in Bujumbura, Burundi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.