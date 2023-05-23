Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 23 May 2023 – Popular TikToker Azziad Nasenya, musicians Akothee, Wahu and comedian Daniel ‘Churchill’ Ndambuki have been dealt a major blow after being barred from taking up their appointments to the Talanta Hela Creatives Technical Committee.

The renowned celebrities had been appointed by Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba.

The High Court has since suspended the establishment of the Talanta Hela Programme, which Ababu spearheaded with the blessing of President William Ruto.

The programme was established with the aim of nurturing talent at the grassroots level.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi suspended their appointments, pending the determination of a case brought by creative enthusiast Charles Mugane.

Mugane alleged that Namwamba hand-picked the committee members without any parameters, including merit.

The petitioner further stated that the appointments were made in contravention of Section 10 of the Constitution.

The article sets out the national governance values and principles, including public participation, transparency and accountability.

Mugane wants evidence of public participation in the establishment of the council and the committee, as well as details of the budgets to support the council’s work.

The case will be listed for further directions on 12 June 2023.

